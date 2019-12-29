Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $252.70

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.70 and traded as high as $280.00. Norcros shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 23,962 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXR shares. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Norcros from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Norcros from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Norcros’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

