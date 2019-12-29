Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Trading Up 3.2%

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$11.21 ($7.95) and last traded at A$11.14 ($7.90), approximately 7,084,043 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$10.79 ($7.65).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$9.72 and its 200-day moving average is A$10.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider Mary Hackett purchased 4,468 shares of Northern Star Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.20 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,041.60 ($35,490.50).

About Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

