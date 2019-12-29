Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

NFBK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $837.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

In related news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,557.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,719,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

