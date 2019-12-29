NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 28th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NRG stock remained flat at $$39.23 on Friday. 1,714,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after buying an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 1,143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,844,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,207,000 after purchasing an additional 660,020 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

