NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.54

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5415 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.49.

NUEM opened at $27.65 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.