NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9217 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

Shares of NUDM opened at $27.03 on Friday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

