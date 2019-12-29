NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.