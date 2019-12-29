Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Raef Sully Sells 5,000 Shares

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$324,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,028.29.

TSE:NTR opened at C$62.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.30. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of C$60.52 and a twelve month high of C$73.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

