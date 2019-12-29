Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.73

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 5607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

