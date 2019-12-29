Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.01

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $14.22. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

