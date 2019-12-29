Objective (ASX:OCL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$6.02 ($4.27) and last traded at A$6.09 ($4.32), 21,231 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.54 ($4.64).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.98. The company has a market cap of $566.24 million and a PE ratio of 63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59.

About Objective (ASX:OCL)

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers objective enterprise content management that manages content, builds business processes, and empowers users to achieve desired outcomes; objective inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, deployment options, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; and objective perform, a streamline content-driven process that offers workflow designing, case management, anywhere access, transparency, accountability, and governance solutions.

