Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) fell 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.19, 659,962 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 625,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,560.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 275,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 97,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

