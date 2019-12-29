OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,094,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 487,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,158,000 after acquiring an additional 132,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,111,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 54,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,604,000 after acquiring an additional 86,518 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

