One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 72,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 18,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,710. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 396,234 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.