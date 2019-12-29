Onevue (ASX:OVH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Onevue Holdings Ltd (ASX:OVH) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.36 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), approximately 75,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 million and a PE ratio of 72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Onevue (ASX:OVH)

OneVue Holdings Limited provides various superannuation solutions in Australia. It operates through three segments: Fund Services, Platform Services, and Superannuation Trustee Services. The Fund Services segment offers managed fund and superannuation member administration services. The Platform Services segment provides platform administration, including managed funds and accounts.

