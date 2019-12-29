Oppenheimer Comments on Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDXG. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interpace Diagnostics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.33.

Shares of IDXG opened at $0.51 on Friday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

