ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.06, 559,565 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,328,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Beacon Securities downgraded ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.47.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORGANIGRAM-TS will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

