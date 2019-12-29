Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.87

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.87 and traded as high as $22.97. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 480 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.