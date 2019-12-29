OTOCASH (OTO) Price Tops $0.29

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One OTOCASH token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly, Escodex and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OTOCASH has a market cap of $6.27 million and $3.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OTOCASH

OTOCASH (CRYPTO:OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Escodex and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OTOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

