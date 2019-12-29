Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Ovoca Bio PLC (LON:OVB) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), 110,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of $8.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 28.57 and a quick ratio of 23.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.19.

Ovoca Bio Company Profile (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc focuses on development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing Libicore, a medication for treatment of female sexual dysfunction. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

