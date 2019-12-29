Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 79.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 99,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $188.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.