Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.12

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 20633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

