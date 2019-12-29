Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA HERD opened at $26.04 on Friday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

