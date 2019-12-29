Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Shares Down 7.2%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares traded down 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.77, 24,823 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 318,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.42). Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 26.57% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEIX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 615,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.