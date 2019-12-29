Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (FJNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.07. Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

