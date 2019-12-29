Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 11,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 339.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 2,180,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,677. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.07.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.