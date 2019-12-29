Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.40. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $102,216.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 621,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

