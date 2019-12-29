Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 176.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

NYSE:PK opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

