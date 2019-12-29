Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 306,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

PRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Park National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $102.77 on Friday. Park National has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of Park National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Park National by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Park National by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Park National by 5.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Park National by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Park National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

