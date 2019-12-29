Pattern Energy Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Pattern Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Pattern Energy Group has a payout ratio of -216.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pattern Energy Group to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 307.3%.

PEGI stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Pattern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.31.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

