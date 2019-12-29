Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02. Paychex has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,355,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 686,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.