PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) vs. Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Head-To-Head Analysis

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erytech Pharma has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Erytech Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma $198.11 million 1.92 -$68.86 million $0.37 9.00 Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$45.14 million $2.44 2.07

Erytech Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDL BioPharma. Erytech Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PDL BioPharma and Erytech Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.91%. Erytech Pharma has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.43%. Given Erytech Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Erytech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Erytech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma -32.13% 6.71% 5.02% Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats PDL BioPharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

