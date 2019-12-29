PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) is one of 598 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PDS Biotechnology to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PDS Biotechnology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 2 0 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Competitors 5919 16078 31941 1244 2.52

PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.20%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.98%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A -$40.87 million -0.17 PDS Biotechnology Competitors $2.10 billion $223.07 million -4.27

PDS Biotechnology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PDS Biotechnology. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -66.61% -53.59% PDS Biotechnology Competitors -2,481.63% -848.61% -32.09%

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101, a monotherapy first line therapy for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia of cancer. In addition, the company develops PDS0102, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of prostate and breast cancers. Further, its pipeline product portfolio includes PDS0103 for treatment of colorectal, breast, ovarian, and lung cancers; and PDS 0104 for treatment of melanoma. Additionally, the company offers Versamune, a T-cell activating platform developed for immunotherapy approaches, such as checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cells and live-vector based vaccines, etc. The company has collaboration agreement with Merck and Co. to combine PDS0101 with Keytruda, a checkpoint inhibitor to treat human papillomavirus positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

