Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.69

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.69 and last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 68261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 600 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $45,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,655.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $36,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $3,363,588. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after acquiring an additional 640,640 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 395,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $17,867,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 17.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,241,000 after acquiring an additional 187,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after acquiring an additional 164,998 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

