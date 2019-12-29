PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE PFSI opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.40. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 8,628 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $277,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $314,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,061. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

