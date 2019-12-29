Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.72

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 8025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

A number of analysts have commented on PEBO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $716.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

