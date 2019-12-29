Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,135 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,770 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.