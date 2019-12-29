Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.12

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.12 ($0.80) and last traded at A$1.11 ($0.79), with a volume of 8678158 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.02 ($0.72).

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.93 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

About Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

