PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 945851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.84.

About PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.