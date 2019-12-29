PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG) Declares — Dividend of $0.04

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:PQSG opened at $54.46 on Friday. PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

