PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF (PQSV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.75 on January 3rd

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSV) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7476 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NYSEARCA PQSV opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

