Pierre Lassonde Purchases 250,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd (CVE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd (CVE:OLA) insider Pierre Lassonde purchased 250,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,013,500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,952,251.40.

The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining Ltd has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

