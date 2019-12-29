Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 653,934 shares.The stock last traded at $32.86 and had previously closed at $33.44.

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,637,000 after purchasing an additional 341,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 152.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 269,454 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 451.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

