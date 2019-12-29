PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as low as $7.47. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 26,131 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 80.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.