Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.14

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.14 and traded as high as $108.35. Pimco Total Return ETF shares last traded at $108.35, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

