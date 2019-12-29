Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.70. 107,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$8.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

