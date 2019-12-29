PlayChip Trading Down 12.1% This Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $4.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.05960053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.