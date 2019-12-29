PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

POL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.82. 632,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,885. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

