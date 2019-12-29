Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) were down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), approximately 2,495,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

In related news, insider Paul Johnson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

Power Metal Resources Company Profile (LON:POW)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

