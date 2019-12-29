Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 21st

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter.

PLPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

